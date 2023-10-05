Richa Chadha Ali Fazal’s wedding to turn into documentary titled RiAlity; First glimpse to be out on THIS date

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of Bollywood’s most popular celebrity couples. Last year, they hosted their wedding festivities, and pictures from the celebrations went viral on social media. Back then they clarified in a statement that while they have been legally married for 2.5 years, they celebrated their union with their friends and family last year. Now, Richa and Ali have decided to turn their wedding celebrations into a documentary, titled RiAlity.

Richa Chadha Ali Fazal’s wedding to turn into documentary

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Richa and Ali have decided to share their wedding journey with their fans and will turn their wedding into a documentary. The first glimpse of their wedding documentary will be unveiled tomorrow, October 6. It is a special day as it coincides with the 1-year anniversary of the conclusion of their wedding celebrations which took place in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai. Richa Chadha shared that while weddings are often portrayed as fairytales, the reality is that they are a mix of emotions- joy, anxiety, excitement, etc.

The Fukrey 3 actress said, “Our documentary, RiAlity, is a heartfelt attempt to capture the genuine essence of our wedding experience.” She further added that it will be an attempt to reflect the reality behind the glitz and an unfiltered, candid account of their wedding journey. The documentary is directed by Rahul Singh Datta.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal said that the documentary captures the essence of their journey not as actors, but as two people in love. “This document is our way of saying, ‘This is us - flaws, dreams, and all. And there is a bit of you in us and a bit of us in you all,” he said.

Last year, Richa and Ali announced their wedding in a joint statement on Instagram. They stated, “Two years ago we formalized our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way.”

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple as Fukrey 3 crosses 50-crore mark at box office