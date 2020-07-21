  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' to be screened at Shanghai film festival

The critically-acclaimed film, Section 375, will be being screened at the upcoming 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival in China.
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: July 21, 2020 05:26 pm
NewsThe critically-acclaimed film, Section 375, will be being screened at the upcoming 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival in China.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
The fest will be held from July 25 to August 2. The film will be screened on July 26, 30, 31 and August 1 and 2. Directed by Ajay Bahl, "Section 375" is a courtroom drama where Richa Chadha plays the public prosecutor who is fighting the case of a rape victim Anjali Dangle, played by Meera Chopra. Akshaye Khanna is seen as the lawyer trying to defend a powerful filmmaker (Rahul Bhat) accused of rape.The film focuses on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code, under which a woman can accuse a man of rape if he has sexual intercourse with her without her consent, or if the consent is produced via coercion or deception, or if the woman is not of sound mental state to give consent.
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement