Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal all set to tie the knot this monsoon? Find Out

Fukrey co-stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are reportedly eyeing a monsoon wedding this year.

Cupid struck his love arrows at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal as the two met on the sets of buddy comedy Fukrey in 2013. The couple has been dating for over five years now. After constant speculations, the duo shared an adorable post on social media making their relationship Intsa official. In a recent interview, Richa Chadha revealed that she is in a happy space with beau Ali Fazal but denied the possibility of taking the plunge anytime soon.

However, a report by Mumbai Mirror states that Richa and Ali are ready to take their relationship to the next step and are looking at a monsoon wedding. The couple is considering June-July to formalise the relationship with early June being their preferred time for the same. The wedding celebrations will kick off with four ceremonies before they walk down the aisle. The functions will take place in Mumbai and Delhi. Both the families are drawing up a list of potential venues, but will finalise the same only after the date is set.

Earlier, Richa had mentioned that she would be happy to spend the rest of her life with beau Ali Fazal and settle down with him eventually but she didn't see marriage on the cards anytime soon. Richa stated that they can never agree on a suitable date, hence, they are not looking at marriage at the moment. However, tables seemed to have turned now and we hope to hear the wedding bells ring for Richa and Ali soon.

Also Read: Richa Chadha on her relationship with Ali Fazal: It is nothing short of a miracle

Read More