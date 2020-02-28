Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration; To tie the knot by April

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have submitted their application on February 15, 2020. So, as per the marriage registration rules, the wedding can take place any day post-March 15.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are the most-talked-about couple in B-town because of their marriage rumours that are surfing on the internet. The lovebirds, who have been dating each other for a while, are likely to have a spring wedding and will, reportedly, by tying the knot in April this year. Pinkvilla had exclusively told that both of them have bonded with Mumbai deeply, they are looking for venues from where there’s a great view of the sea. And now, we got to know that Richa and Ali have applied for registration of their marriage.

A spokesperson of the two actors said HT that currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. As per the process, a three-month window is valid [for the wedding to take place] from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it’s a happy occasion, and all the parties involved are elated. A source said to Mid Day, “The duo submitted their application on February 15, 2020. So, as per the marriage registration rules, the wedding can take place any day post-March 15. Considering Ali and Richa have shoots lined up, they hope to wrap up their commitments by March 31 and dedicate April to their wedding functions. The preparations are on in full swing. Their shaadi will take place mid-April, followed by the court wedding in Mumbai.”

There were also reports that since Richa is a supporter of PETA, she has decided to give the traditional ‘ghodi’ (horse) a miss for her wedding. Instead, a prop of a carousel styled horse at the entrance will be used for the big day.

However, everyone is eagerly waiting for Richa and Ali to announce their wedding themselves soon.

