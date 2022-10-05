Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal exchange rings in a dreamy engagement ceremony; Watch VIDEO

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, the popular couple of Bollywood are finally set to enter wedlock. The couple’s wedding festivities were kickstarted last week in Delhi, where a grand cocktail party, sangeet, haldi, and mehendi ceremonies were held in the presence of their family members and close friends. The soon-to-be-wed couple also celebrated their union in Lucknow with the groom’s family, with a grand reception. Later, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted a grand pre-wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by their friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Interestingly, the couple also got officially engaged in a dreamy ceremony, which was held along with the pre-wedding reception. In the engagement video that has been going viral on social media, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were seen exchanging rings, as the guests cheered for them. Then, the much-in-love couple shared a hug. Richa Chadha looked stunning in a multi-colour fushion outfit, which she paired with a statement maang tikka, matching earrings, and bangles. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, looked dapper in a custom-made long overcoat, which he paired with matching pants and a white top.