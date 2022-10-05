Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal exchange rings in a dreamy engagement ceremony; Watch VIDEO
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got officially engaged in a dreamy ceremony held in Mumbai today. Watch the video.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, the popular couple of Bollywood are finally set to enter wedlock. The couple’s wedding festivities were kickstarted last week in Delhi, where a grand cocktail party, sangeet, haldi, and mehendi ceremonies were held in the presence of their family members and close friends. The soon-to-be-wed couple also celebrated their union in Lucknow with the groom’s family, with a grand reception. Later, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted a grand pre-wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by their friends and colleagues from the film industry.
Interestingly, the couple also got officially engaged in a dreamy ceremony, which was held along with the pre-wedding reception. In the engagement video that has been going viral on social media, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were seen exchanging rings, as the guests cheered for them. Then, the much-in-love couple shared a hug. Richa Chadha looked stunning in a multi-colour fushion outfit, which she paired with a statement maang tikka, matching earrings, and bangles. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, looked dapper in a custom-made long overcoat, which he paired with matching pants and a white top.
Check out Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s engagement video here:
As per the reports, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been close friends for a very long time, started dating in 2015. According to Richa, it was she who confessed the love first, when Ali took almost 3 months to reciprocate. The couple kept their relationship under wraps for a couple of years. In 2017, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal made confirmed their relationship at the Venice International Film Festival, when they arrived together for the premiere of the actor’s film Victoria and Abdul. Later, Ali also made the relationship ‘Insta official’ by posting a picture with his lady love.
The actor reportedly proposed to Richa in 2019, when they visited the Maldives to celebrate her birthday. According to the reports, the couple legally got married in 2020. However, they waited for two years to celebrate their union with friends and family, owing to personal lows and the pandemic.
