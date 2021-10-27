Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal get candid about marriage: We definitely have plans in February or March

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding plans were indefinitely pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In a recent interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, the actor-actress couple got candid about their impending wedding plans. When asked about when they are finally planning to tie the knot, Ali revealed that it will hopefully be in 2022.

He said, "It's been a topsy turvy year for everybody and that's why our celebrations got stalled. But we're hoping in the new year. We were planning around the time of the second wave came, but again the second wave happened. So we couldn't."

Richa chimed in and said, "Now, I'm starting to think the waves have something to do with our planning. Every time we start getting things together, call the planner and you know.." To which Ali added, "And once things open up we jump into the work that we have pending. I suppose that's why (wedding is delayed). But we definitely have plans in Feb/March maybe." the actor revealed.

Richa Chadha also added that she wants to have a celebration and now just a low-key wedding affair. "I do want to celebrate love, the love between both of us as creators, artists, collaborators, an interfaith couple...whatever people say I don't care. I'm a Chadha.. I want a party."

Well, after rumours of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, we definitely cannot wait for Richa and Ali to make an official announcement soon.

