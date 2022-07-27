Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal getting married this year? Actress REVEALS

Richa Chadha is a popular name in the industry. She has proved her acting prowess in several movies such as Fukrey, Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, and others. She enjoys a huge fan following too. In her personal life, Richa is in love with her Fukrey co-actor Ali Fazal. They are one of those Bollywood couples who have been waiting to tie the knot. The couple has been pushing their wedding plans owing to the pandemic but they did move in together. Recently, in an interview with Mashable India, Richa spilled some beans on her marriage plans with Ali and said that they'll do it this year.

During the chit-chat session, she said, "I vibed well with Ali during Fukrey and we stayed friends for a few years, and then, we started dating. It was pretty easy and organic." Talking about their marriage, Richa said, "Whenever we think about getting married, a new variant (of COVID-19) comes (laughs). In 2020, we had booked places also, then the first wave came and it was all lockdown. Last year again, we thought during February and all and it was a really bad situation as everyone knows. The situation was not nice at all." The actress hinted that Ali and she will be considering court marriage now, looking at the condition. "We want to do this year. We'll make time and we'll do something," said Richa.

On the work front, Ali Fazal was last seen in his Hollywood project alongside Gal Gadot in Death On The Nile. Meanwhile, Ali and Richa have also started their own production house named Pushing Buttons.

