Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal planning a pre wedding vacation to Hampi? DEETS inside

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be reportedly going to Hampi, Karnataka for their pre-wedding vacation. Read further for more details about the same.

The B-town couples always manage to grab headlines for one reason or the other. For the past few days, another celebrity couple has been creating a lot of buzz on social media who happen to be Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Numerous media reports have suggested that the two of them will be tying the knot this year. As per certain reports, they have already applied for marriage registration! In the midst of all this, Ali has jetted off to Los Angeles for an international project.

After that, the Khamoshiyan actor will be coming back to Bengaluru for another shooting schedule. The best part is that Richa will be in the same city too for some work and the latest reports suggest that the two of them are planning to go for a pre-wedding vacation after the completion of their respective shoots. According to a report by TOI, as Richa and Ali will shoot in Karnataka, they are planning to visit Hampi and take some time off prior to their wedding.

Meanwhile, check out a picture of the lovely couple below:

As per the same reports, the couple does not want a regular wedding and the venue in Mumbai will be designed in accordance with the same. Further reports are awaited about the same. On the work front, Richa Chadha has been lauded for her stellar performance in the starrer Panga. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal will be venturing into Hollywood again after Furious 7 with Dead on the Nile.

