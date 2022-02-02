Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to tie the knot amid Fukrey 3 shoot; Reports

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating each other for a while now and they are going strong with their relationship. And while the couple continues to be head over heels in love with each other, they are set to take their relationship to next level. While they were expected to tie the knot in April 2020, the COVID 19 pandemic made them postpone their wedding plans. Ever since then, there have been speculations about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding. And now, as per the recent update, the love birds will be tying the knot while shooting for their next project.

According to media reports, Richa and Ali, who will be next seen in the third installment of Fukrey, will be tying the knot next month during the shooting of their movie. As per a report published in the Times of India, Fukrey 3 will be shot in Delhi, the couple will be flying to Mumbai for their wedding and will take a break from the shooting of Fukrey 3 which will also star Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in the lead.

Earlier, talking about the wedding plans during an interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, Ali said, “It's been a topsy turvy year for everybody and that's why our celebrations got stalled. But we're hoping in the new year. We were planning around the time of the second wave came, but again the second wave happened. So we couldn't. And once things open up we jump into the work that we have pending. I suppose that's why (wedding is delayed). But we definitely have plans in Feb/March maybe”.