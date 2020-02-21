Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to tie the knot on THIS date in Delhi? Find out

There were rumours that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are considering June-July to formalize the relationship with early June being their preferred time for the same.

A lot of speculations have been around about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding. At the start of the month, there were rumours that the couple is considering June-July to formalize the relationship with early June being their preferred time for the same. But Richa dismissed all the rumours saying that whenever they plan their wedding, they will be the first one to announce it. But today a source said to HT that after discussions with their families, the couple is looking at tying the knot in mid-April in Delhi.

The source further added that the ceremony will apparently be on April 15, which will be an intimate affair. It will be followed by a court marriage and a reception. Giving many details about the ceremonies, the source said, "Ali and Richa’s families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been grabbing headlines since the two started dating each other. The couple has been dating for over five years now. The two met on the sets of comedy film Fukrey in 2013. After constant speculations, the duo shared an adorable post on social media making their relationship Intsa official.

