Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebration to be held at Delhi’s iconic venue; Details inside

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been in a relationship for a long time. Pinkvilla reported their wedding will be held next month in Mumbai. Well, they were set to get married in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it got postponed. And now, the pre-wedding festivities will begin on September 30. As we reported, Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on October 1. One of the ceremonies will be held at New Delhi’s 110-year-old iconic venue.

The pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place at one of India’s oldest clubs. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital, Delhi Gymkhana Club. The couple will have their wedding festivities begin by end of this month and will conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October.