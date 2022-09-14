Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebration to be held at Delhi’s iconic venue; Details inside
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding will take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been in a relationship for a long time. Pinkvilla reported their wedding will be held next month in Mumbai. Well, they were set to get married in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it got postponed. And now, the pre-wedding festivities will begin on September 30. As we reported, Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on October 1. One of the ceremonies will be held at New Delhi’s 110-year-old iconic venue.
The pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place at one of India’s oldest clubs. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital, Delhi Gymkhana Club. The couple will have their wedding festivities begin by end of this month and will conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October.
The Gymkhana Club is also known as Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club. When India gained Independence in 1947, the word Imperial was dropped and it was known as Delhi Gymkhana Club.
A report by India Today states that the couple will be completing their shooting ahead of their wedding celebrations. Ali is currently shooting for the web series Mirzapur 3 in Lucknow. The couple will have an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on October 6 and a grand reception will be held on October 7 for Bollywood friends. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have also worked together in Fukrey 1 and 2.
On the work front, Richa and Ali will be seen together on screen in Fukrey 3.
