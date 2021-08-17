Richa Chadha on being misled by people in Bollywood: I used to believe them when I was naive

Richa Chadha penned a note on Instagram where she wrote about how actors are convinced to do things that are ‘detrimental’ to their career and mental health. Richa further wrote about how people write long notes on how nepotism ruins the industry ‘while following every pre-pubescent with a famous last name’. She wrote, ‘must reform faster’.

Richa took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a write-up mentioning how actors are misled in Bollywood into doing things that are detrimental to one’s self, health, and career. Richa also mentioned that she used to believe such people when she was naive.

Richa began her note by writing, “Bollywood', an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something that's detrimental to you/your health/your career, they'll tell you how good it is for you and be confident that you'll believe them. I used to believe them when I was naive.”

Richa further pointed towards the hypocrisy of some “press peeps” about promoting nepotism. She wrote, “Some press peeps will write long pieces about how nepotism ruins the industry while creepily following every pre-pubescent with a famous last name, and dissing any self-made professional in their mediocre writing, on the pretext of 'freedom of expression'. Must reform faster, if it has to survive the onslaught of OTT, VR and everything in the future. Plz smell the coffee.”

On the work front, Richa and Ali Fazal launched their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film as producers, Girls Will Be Girls, is all set to be directed by Suchi Talati.

