Richa Chadha bestowed with Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award, says every achievement feels 'well earned'

Richa Chadha was bestowed the award by Maharashtra governor for her contribution to Indian cinema. Read on to know what the actress has to say.

Richa Chadha was in for some good news as the actress was honoured with the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The actress, who was recently part of the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt, was bestowed with the award for her contribution to Indian cinema. As per reports, Richa was honured at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Reacting to the big news, Richa in a statement said, "It’s an honour that I will hold close to my heart. For an actor who has had no godfather, every achievement feels precious and well-earned. The award reiterates my faith in my dreams. It has been a long journey to this point and standing by my value system and making movies that mean something more than just entertainment has always been my endeavour."

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2008 in a small supporting role, added, "For the year that we’ve had, it remains a continual duty of artistes to support the lesser privileged and help reinstate their lives. The job of an actor goes beyond an entertainer’s. We all carry the responsibility of uplifting the society, and as an influencer, I urge that more people join in supporting the lesser privileged. It’s equally our responsibility to vouch continual support to the medical fraternity and Covid warriors, who’ve brought us out of the most tumultuous year of our lives.”

Here's wishing Richa Chadha a hearty congratulations!

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal channels inner poet as he & Richa Chadha visit Egyptian Pyramids: Mohabbat mein hum laachaar hain

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×