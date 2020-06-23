Richa Chadha blames 2020 for postponing her marriage with Ali Fazal; Shares a meme from Gangs Of Wasseypur

As Gangs Of Wasseypur clocked 8 years on 22nd June 2020, Richa Chadha shared a hilarious meme blaming this year for postponing her marriage with her boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal.

Gangs of Wasseypur which was released on 22nd June 2012 completed 8 years on Monday. The crime drama features Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, , Richa Chadha, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pankaj Tripathi, and others in the lead roles. As the movie clocked 8 years, Richa Chadha shared a hilarious meme blaming the year 2020 for postponing her marriage with her boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal. Richa shared a scene where she as Nagma Khatoon doesn't utter a word during her nikaah with Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee).

Inspite of the Kazi repeatedly asking her if she agrees to the wedding, Nagma stays mute. Sharing the meme which mentioned, "Only 50 guests allowed at COVID wedding", Richa wrote, "#8YearsOfGangsOfWasseypur . . . 2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year ! Here’s some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy. . . . #NagmaKhatoon #GangsOfWasseypur #ActorsLife #richachadda #GangsOfWasseypur #AKFPL" Fans have been commenting with laughing emoji and showering hearts on the post.

(Also Read: 8 years of Gangs of Wasseypur: Five reasons to watch the Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee starrer)

For the uninitiated, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been dating for years. The duo's marriage rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. the reports doing the rounds stated that the couple is planning to have a monsoon wedding and will also probably get hitched somewhere around June. But their wedding got postponed due to COVID-19.

Talking about Gangs of Wasseypur, the movie is set against the backdrop of coal mafia centered around a particular area. It has been directed and produced by Anurag Kashyap. Later on, a sequel titled Gangs of Wasseypur 2 was also released in theatres in August 2012. The movie has been screened at mega-events including Cannes Directors Fortnight (2012) and Sundance Film Festival.

Check out Richa Chadha's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×