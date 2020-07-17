Richa Chadha blogs on nepotism, Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood is only divided between kind & unkind people

In a hard-hitting post, Richa Chadha said if the film industry understood the difference between nepotism and legacy, we would truly be world class.

Over a month after the demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Richa Chadha has penned down her thoughts on not just nepotism and star kids, but the functioning of Bollywood, online trolls and royalty for actors among other things. The 'Fukrey' actress also recalled some fond memories of Sushant as she remembered how the actor used to pick her up on his bike while they used to do workshops together.

Speaking about this raging debate of outsiders and insiders, Richa said, "It is being said that the industry seems to be divided between “insiders” and “outsiders”? In my opinion the Hindi film industry and its entire ecosystem is only divided between kind and unkind people." Calling the workings of Bollywood a 'food chain', Richa wrote, "In the brief time that I have spent here as the first person of my lineage, my assessment is that the industry operates like a food chain," adding that those who feel anguished today have themselves been cruel to their subordinates.

The actress further went on to say that she has seen her fair share of 'insiders who can be kind and generous, and outsiders who are punitive egomaniacs'. Adding that nepotism makes her laugh out loud. "If someone’s father is a star, they are born into that household the same as we are to our folks. Are you ashamed of your parents? Is it right to expect someone else to be ashamed of their parents/families/legacy? This is a hateful and nonsense argument. I am a self-made person in this business. Will you tell my children to be ashamed of my struggle to reach where I have, for instance?" Richa said.

The actress also highlighted the rivalries that exist within the insiders and their clan. However, Richa also acknowledged privilege and said a 'star kid' would never have the same experience as an outsider. Recalling a story from about a decade ago, involving Sushant, she said, "Sushant and I started out by workshopping together in a theatre group. I was sharing a 700 sq ft apartment in Andheri West with a friend from Delhi. Sushant would pick me up on his bike and we would head to the rehearsal, for which I was grateful. I wasn’t poor or broke. But I can’t say money was not a consideration when I had to head out to do an ad audition for a skin brand. I would worry about my make up melting in the auto rickshaw before I even arrived. This was would NEVER happen with a ‘star-kid’, and if it does, they will be lauded for being humble enough to take the rickshaw in the first place. But I don’t resent their privilege."

She wrote, "The thing with privilege is, it is invisible to those who have it. We cannot have a sincere discussion about equality before confronting entitlement. And it will not happen by blaming “the privileged” for a man’s death." Adding that, " If our industry understood the difference between nepotism and legacy, we would truly be world class."

Richa also called out online trolls and how nepotism became the subject of discussion instead of mental health. "This blaming trivialises a situation as grave as this and conveniently ignores the role of mental health. I am surprised by our collective lack of dismay or shock at how low we have stooped in our discourse. The social media timelines of the deceased actor’s friends and girlfriend are littered with filth! Who are these “fans”?" Richa questioned.

