Richa Chadha can't take her eyes off Ali Fazal in new PICS from their Mehendi ceremony in Delhi

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are just days away from tying the knot. The duo has kickstarted their wedding festivities and pictures from their many ceremonies are taking over the internet. Pinkvilla earlier had exclusively reported that the couple's pre-wedding festivities will commence on September 30 in Delhi and continue for three days. The couple will be getting married on October 4, 2022, in Mumbai. Now, more inside pictures have emerged from Richa and Ali's Mehendi ceremony held at Delhi's Gymkhana Club recently. For the occasion, Richa Chadha decked up in a custom-made three-piece lehenga set by Rahul Mishra while Ali Fazal looked handsome and wore an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. In the first photo, the duo can be seen dancing together, while in one of the photos, the soon-to-be-married couple is seen sitting in large brass containers surrounded by marigolds and rose petals. Post the Mehendi ceremony, Richa and Ali hosted a cocktail and reception in Delhi on Friday. Check out Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's PICS:

A few days ago, they confirmed their wedding through a voice message on Instagram. “Two years ago we formalized our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way,” they said.

Meanwhile, Richa and Ali met on the sets of their film Fukrey in 2013 and have been together since then. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in the Maldives in 2019, when they went on a vacation to celebrate the actress' birthday.

On the work front, the duo will be reuniting for the third installment of Fukrey 3.

