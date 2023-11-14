Richa Chadha celebrates 10 years of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Ram Leela; says it gave 'best jodi'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela has been one of the most successful films in Bollywood. The film led by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, today, on November 14 completes 10 years of its release. To mark the special day, Richa Chadha dropped a video clip of her part from the film as she expressed happiness in working with the ‘great’ director.

Richa Chadha drops an endearing note on 10 years of Ram Leela

Today, on Tuesday, a while back Richa Chadha took to her social media and shared a video clip of her part from the film, Ram Leela. Expressing her happiness on the film clocking 10 years, she wrote in the caption, “Happy 10 years of Ram Leela to all ! Gave us the best Jodi in Bollywood and gave me the opportunity to work with the great SLB as the Raseela Bhabhi! Please watch us reunite in Heera Mandi for some legit magic.”

Fans’ reaction to the post

The post shared by Richa Chadha attracted several reactions from her fans. Heaping praises on Fukrey 3 actress, a fan wrote, “Loved you in this one,” and another fan commented, “So true and you’re the best even.”

A third fan commented, “Happy 10 and beyond.”

Several other fans dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share BTS pictures from sets of Ram Leela

Earlier in the day, the power couple and the film’s lead cast, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, also shared a collaborative post marking the occasion. In the post, several endearing BTS pictures from the film shoot were shared featuring him, DP, Priyanka Chopra, and the director.

The post was captioned, “10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever … in more ways than one!”

About Heeramandi

Talking about Sanja Leela Bhansali’s next collaboration with Richa Chadha on Heeramandi, it was earlier this year in February that the makers, along with Netflix, had teased fans with the first look of the web show.

Apart from Richa Chadha, the show also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. As the first look also suggests, SLB’s yet another highly anticipated project takes you inside the world where courtesans were queens.

