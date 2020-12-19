Richa Chadha celebrates her birthday with Ali Fazal; Expresses gratitude to everyone for the love and wishes

Richa Chadha turned a year older yesterday and the diva celebrated her special day with Ali Fazal. Meanwhile, check out her video that will leave you in awe of the couple.

The gorgeous Richa Chadha has got all the reasons to be on cloud nine. The diva has turned 34 yesterday and celebrated it with her loved ones. She was inundated by heartfelt birthday wishes from every nook and corner on her special day. Her fiance and actor Ali Fazal had also wished her in the most endearing way. The actor posted lovey-dovey pictures with the birthday girl and penned a sweet note for the actress. Besides that, Richa’s film Unpaused premiered on an OTT platform on her birthday.

It looks like the Masaan star is overwhelmed by all the wishes. Richa recently took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude towards everyone while giving a glimpse of her private time with Ali. The stunning actress shared a video wherein the couple can be seen sitting at a restaurant as they share some quality time together. She can be heard saying, “Hi Thank you I will reply tomorrow. Thank you for your love for the Unpaused. I will reply tomorrow to everybody as we are eating. Needless to say, the couple looks lovely together in the video and seems to be head over heels in love with each other.

Richa further writes, “Thank you for the love, for the wishes, for the warm msgs and for loving the Apartment... will surface tomorrow and reply! Made 3 wishes - none for self! Hope sanity prevails and we all become better versions of ourselves.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the actress is currently riding high over the success of her recently released film Unpaused. While talking about the same, she told Pinkvilla, “The script was brilliant. It is a topic we all talk about. We discuss it. I haven't seen many nuanced films made on the subject. I wanted to explore that and obviously, it is very current because it is happening on the theme of the lockdown.” Richa will next be seen in the biopic Shakeela that also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role.

Credits :Richa Chadha Instagram

