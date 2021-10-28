Richa Chadha on celebrities with ‘zero credibility’ on TV debates: They bark at you for not being included

Richa Chadha in a recent chat with Film Companion spoke about the Bollywood celebrities that she feels have no credibility but they are keen on making themselves relevant by participating in various film industry-related debates on TV channels. Richa said, “As far as polarisation in the film industry goes, I don’t know but I refuse to take seriously people who have zero credibility. I don’t want to name them here and give them more importance, because that’s actually what they thrive on. But the fact is, they have no credibility, they are the rejects of the system. They are what my friend Mini Mathur calls the ‘khurchans (scrapings from the bottom of the pan)’ of Bollywood.”

Further elaborating on it Richa said, “If they are going to gather together, appear on TV debates, froth at the mouth and try to be relevant, they should not be taken seriously. I mean, they are not insiders, they don’t know… They are the ones who stand outside a room and bark at you for not being included. They are holding grudges from 1952. That polarisation I would not be able to speak for, because I think it’s very opportunistic.”

Richa also spoke about her marriage with Ali Fazal and said, “Now, I'm starting to think the waves have something to do with our planning. Every time we start getting things together, call the planner and you know.." To which Ali added, "And once things open up we jump into the work that we have pending. I suppose that's why (wedding is delayed). But we definitely have plans in Feb/March maybe." the actor revealed.

