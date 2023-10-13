Richa Chadha challenges the usage of word 'shelf-life' being used for actresses: 'I’m not a bottle of jam'

Richa Chadha has made a name for herself in Bollywood. She started her acting career in 2008 and has since become one of the prominent names in Bollywood. In a recent interview, the Fukrey 3 actress shared her opinion on the word 'shelf life' being used for actresses; she also recalled a strange incident with a director.

Richa Chadha expresses her opinion on the word 'shelf life' used for actresses

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Richa Chadha shares her issues with the word 'shelf life' thrown at actresses. "I’m not a bottle of jam!", she said. The actress-producer recalled an incident with a director that happened a few years ago. She said, “There was a director who once offered me a part to be a wife opposite an actor who was 70. I had just turned 30 then; I didn’t have much to do in that film, and I also didn’t want to ruin my chances by being paired opposite a 70-something man."

When Richa told him about it, the director clapped back at her by saying that she won't be able to make it as a heroine as she played Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother in Gangs of Wasseypur. "That director is nowhere today, and he told me what he thinks of women by using words like ‘tumhari shelf life (your shelf life)’ as if I were a bottle of jam!”, she added.

Richa Chadha recalls saying no to a film on motherhood

In a recent interview with India Today, Richa was asked if there are things she looks at while signing a film. The actress said that the person sitting opposite her needs to be smarter and more committed than her. Recalling an incident, she said that she was offered a film on motherhood by a 30-year-old man. “So, I asked him whether he has a female co-writer or a director, what is he gonna do. He said, ‘Ya, we’ll look at a female director, but I think I know women. I asked him what his research was on this. He said, ‘Actually, I have a mother.’" The actress then declined the project realizing that she might have to use a 'whip' to get everyone to work.

Workwise, she was recently seen in the comedy film Fukrey 3.

