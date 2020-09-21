Richa Chadha confirms sending a legal notice to Payal Ghosh; Latter refuses to accept it
The latest news update in the #MeToo allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come in the form of actress Richa Chadha issuing an update in the matter. The actress has now tweeted saying that, "Update : soft copy of the legal notice was delivered to Ms.Ghosh this morning. My person went to hand deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative has not accepted."
The previous news reports on Richa Chadha with respect to the #MeToo case against director and producer Anurag Kashyap states that she has issued a press release explaining her side of the story. The press release issued by the Bollywood actress Richa Chadha stated that she condemns the way her name is being dragged unnecessarily and falsely into the matter. The press release also mentions that actress Richa Chadha condemns how her name was being dragged in a defamatory manner in the allegations and controversies which are brought up by third parties.
Check out the tweet
Update : soft copy of the legal notice was delivered to Ms.Ghosh this morning. My person went to hand deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative has not accepted. https://t.co/QZFt7bxjB7
— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 21, 2020
The press note also states how actress Richa Chadha wants genuine cases to be heard and brought to justice, at the same time there are also legislation that make sure that women have an equal standing at the work places. As per the news reports, Pooja Bhatt, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and others have shown support towards actress Richa Chadha for taking a firm stand on her name being dragged wrongly in the matter.
