Richa Chadha cracked up when a fan asked her about her impending wedding to Ali Fazal; Here's Why

In a recent Instagram AMA session, Richa Chadha gave her fans and followers an update on the impending wedding to her beau Ali Fazal.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to take the next big step in their relationship and tie the knot earlier this year when the coronavirus outbreak brought their plans to a screeching halt. However, the duo have still been dishing out social media goals, thanks to their stunning wedding photoshoot which released during the lockdown. Now, in a recent Instagram Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session, Richa gave her 1.8 million fans and followers an update on the impending wedding to her beau Ali Fazal.

During the session, a die-hard fan of Ali Fazal asked the 'Fukey' actress, "When are you getting married to my crush Ali Fazal?" The question naturally cracked her up and Richa replied, "Haha! You have time to make a play for him. 2020 isn’t gonna let us marry." With record high number of cases each day and social distancing norms in place for the next few months, looks like the couple have put their wedding plans on hold completely.

The actor were set to get married in April. In a statement, they had said, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively."

However, their wedding photoshoot was released and the couple looked completely smitten by each other. In the same interview, Richa revealed unknown details about their love story and said that the actor popped the big question when they were on a vacation to the Maldives.

Credits :Pinkvilla

