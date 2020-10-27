  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Richa Chadha dazzles in a gorgeous avatar in a monochrome photo and leaves fans swooning; Take a look

Richa Chadha recently took to her social media handle to share a gorgeous black and white picture of herself.
1970 reads Mumbai
Richa Chadha dazzles in a gorgeous avatar in a monochrome photoRicha Chadha dazzles in a gorgeous avatar in a monochrome photo and leaves fans swooning; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Richa Chadha is one of the talented actresses in Bollywood. She is also an avid social media user. Richa loves to keep her fans entertained with her interesting posts. Recently, the Fukrey actress took to her social media handle to share a gorgeous black and white picture of herself wherein she can be seen leaning against a wooden door to strike a stunning pose. In the picture, Richa can be seen donning beautiful attire. To amp up her look, she can be seen sporting a smokey eye makeup.

She is one of the stars who are always ahead of the fashion game and this latest picture is the proof of the same. Now, Richa captioned her latest picture with a ‘hurricane’ emoticon. Soon after she posted her gorgeous picture, actress Amyra Dastur dropped a comment on her post, she wrote, “Ufff” with a lit emoji. One of the Richa’s fans wrote, “Gudddi bhiyaaa ki gf... Ynii humri bhavi”, another user wrote, “Mar gayi!! How do you rock always?”

Take a look at Richa Chadha’s latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

Richa was supposed to tie the knot with actor Ali Fazal this year but it got postponed due to the COVID 19 outbreak. Further, Richa Chadha has been a part of the ‘Fukrey’ franchise ever since the film got released. The film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi. Earlier, the actress had announced on her social media handle that their table reads for the forthcoming venture has already begun. Richa was last seen in Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill starrer Panga.  She has done several hit films like Fukrey, Main Aur Charles, Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur and more.

Also Read: Richa Chadha is 'at peace' in her abode as she shares an adorable photo with her kitty Jugni; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Richa Chadha Instagram

You may like these
Payal Ghosh accuses Richa Chadha's lawyer of trolling her; Calls it 'modus operandi of Kashyap gang'
Richa Chadha relates to controversial interfaith ad, says 'got so much love from Ali Fazal's family'
Richa Chadha on winning defamation case against Payal Ghosh: Didn’t start it, but have certainly finished it
Happy Birthday Ali Fazal: 5 times the Mirzapur actor captured our attention with his impressive acts & quirks
Payal Ghosh tenders unconditional apology to Richa Chadha, agrees to remove 'disputed' social media posts
Kangana Ranaut calls controversial Tanishq ad shameful; Richa Chadha, Divya Dutt displeased over its removal

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement