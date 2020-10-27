Richa Chadha dazzles in a gorgeous avatar in a monochrome photo and leaves fans swooning; Take a look

Richa Chadha recently took to her social media handle to share a gorgeous black and white picture of herself.

Richa Chadha is one of the talented actresses in Bollywood. She is also an avid social media user. Richa loves to keep her fans entertained with her interesting posts. Recently, the Fukrey actress took to her social media handle to share a gorgeous black and white picture of herself wherein she can be seen leaning against a wooden door to strike a stunning pose. In the picture, Richa can be seen donning beautiful attire. To amp up her look, she can be seen sporting a smokey eye makeup.

She is one of the stars who are always ahead of the fashion game and this latest picture is the proof of the same. Now, Richa captioned her latest picture with a ‘hurricane’ emoticon. Soon after she posted her gorgeous picture, actress Amyra Dastur dropped a comment on her post, she wrote, “Ufff” with a lit emoji. One of the Richa’s fans wrote, “Gudddi bhiyaaa ki gf... Ynii humri bhavi”, another user wrote, “Mar gayi!! How do you rock always?”

Richa was supposed to tie the knot with actor Ali Fazal this year but it got postponed due to the COVID 19 outbreak. Further, Richa Chadha has been a part of the ‘Fukrey’ franchise ever since the film got released. The film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi. Earlier, the actress had announced on her social media handle that their table reads for the forthcoming venture has already begun. Richa was last seen in and Jassie Gill starrer Panga. She has done several hit films like Fukrey, Main Aur Charles, Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur and more.

