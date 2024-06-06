Richa Chadha defends Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal amid heavy trolling; 'It can affect someone's mental health'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently made his debut with the web show Heeramandi and earned massive success globally. Amid everything gold and glitter, actress Sharmin Segal had to unfortunately face the wrath of the internet after she was massively trolled for her performance. Her co-star Richa Chadha has now extended her support to her.

Richa Chadha extends her support to Sharmin Segal

It was very recently that some interview clips of Sharmin who played Alamzeb in the series went viral which were reportedly taken out of context inviting a series of trolls against her. Richa shared a long note on her Instagram story and added the sticker ‘Kind is cool’ alongside it calling out a troll’s comment.

The long note that Chadha drafted started by her sharing that over the past month, whenever she has been able to keep track and be vigilant enough, she is making sure to delete negative comments about a ‘co-star’ that appear in her comments.

She continued, “Guys? Offer constructive criticism, but this much visceral hate? It's one thing to reject someone's performance, theek hai! Mat karo pasand, aapka haq hai. Par aise chatkare le ke troll to mat karo? Please? Out-of-context interview clips (that too from a legit roast, y'all are using). Why?”

Richa said that she is aware that it is tempting to jump on a trend but people can do better and be better than just make another human being clickbait. She urged people to be kind as it can affect someone's mental health. “A big election just happened, there's a heat wave on, there's so much going on in the world! Please move on?”, Richa wrote off. See here:-

More about Heeramandi

Available to stream on Netflix, Heeramandi also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others. Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India’s Lahore and chronicles a series of powerplay, passion, love, and freedom struggles of several courtesans.

Available to stream on Netflix, Heeramandi enjoys a rating of 6.5/10. It also stars Farida Jalal, Shruti Sharma, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha in important roles.

