Richa Chadha dismisses rumours of her wedding with Ali Fazal; Says 'We will be the first one to announce it'

There were reports that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are considering June-July to formalise the relationship with early June being their preferred time for their wedding.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been grabbing headlines since the two started dating each other. The couple has been dating for over five years now. Recently, there were reports floating around about Richa and Ali tying the knot soon. There were reports that the couple is considering June-July to formalise the relationship with early June being their preferred time for the same. However, dismissing all these reports, Richa said to TOI that last she heard that she was getting married to Ali at 9 in the morning and at 4 pm on Valentine's Day, but then the marriage got called off.

Richa further added that so between that time, she doesn't know what she did for her marriage to get canceled. Somebody printed their fake wedding card as well, and it was very creative too, with roses as background. Next, people can come up with interfaith names for their children. The Fukrey actress further said, “I request them to come up with some donation money for our children’s schooling too because education is very expensive now." Talking about Ali she said, “I don't want to praise Ali too much because it will go to his head. However, to be honest, he is so cool! We are so much alike in the sense of our ethics, opinions, and share similar values. Whenever we plan our wedding, we’ll be the first one to announce it.”

Earlier, Richa had mentioned that she would be happy to spend the rest of her life with beau Ali Fazal and settle down with him eventually but she didn't see marriage on the cards anytime soon. Well, we hope to see wedding bells ringing soon for this adorable couple.

