Richa Chadha drops BTS moments with Ali Fazal from Fukrey Returns; Pulkit Samrat says ‘Heart is melting…’-WATCH

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the most popular and loved celebrity couples. Their love story began on the sets of Fukrey in 2013. After dating each other for many years, they got married, and celebrated their wedding last year. Yesterday marked one year to their sangeet night, and on this occasion, Richa treated fans with some video clips of her and Ali during the promotions of Fukrey Returns. Their Fukrey co-stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh were all hearts for the lovely couple.

Richa Chadha drops video of special moments with Ali Fazal from promotions of Fukrey Returns

The video shared by Richa Chadha on Instagram is a compilation of several moments she shared with Ali Fazal during the promotions of Fukrey Returns. The first clip shows them staring into each other’s eyes, and ending up giggling. Another clip shows Ali helping Richa with applying lip liner. The video also consists of glimpses from their sangeet ceremony last year. In her caption, Richa thanked Excel productions for getting them together.

She wrote, “Did you know, before the show @madeinheaventv, Excel productions actually got two people married, albeit inadvertently What a day! Can’t believe it’s been a year to this magical sangeet evening… and today, day after Fukrey 3 opens well, I can’t thank the film and providence enough for making me meet the man of my dreams @alifazal9.”

She further added that this video was for all the journalists who had been asking her about how love blossomed on the sets of Fukrey. “Here’s a couple of videos of us sharing giggles during the promotions of Fukrey Returns… the voices you hear also belong to my homies, bros and now devars @fukravarun @pulkitsamrat @oyemanjot et al and of course @amandeep_khubbar @natashanayar1 … thank you Fukrey for making me meet this amazing man with intellect and a heart to match his beauty…in addition to the gift of success which is a BONUSand this most iconic character Bholi Punjaban! She’s the coolest cat ever and I feel just pure gratitude!” wrote Richa.

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh react to Fukrey co-stars Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha’s video

Meanwhile, reacting to the video, Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Heart is melting bhabhi ji!” along with a heart emoji. Manjot Singh commented, “Haayeee love you guys Loveeeee youuuuuuuuuuuu.” Varun Sharma dropped several heart emojis on the post. Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “#aligotrich and how!”, while Sophie Choudry wrote, “Yaar… so lovely.”

Richa Chadha was recently seen in Fukrey 3, co-starring Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma. While Ali Fazal previously graced Fukrey 1 and 2, this time he had a special appearance in Fukrey 3. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

