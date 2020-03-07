Is Richa Chadha ENGAGED to Ali Fazal amid wedding rumours? Her latest Instagram post hints so

As the reports about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s upcoming wedding are going rife, the Fukrey actress dropped hints about her engagement in a recent Instagram post

Bollywood is all set to witness a grand wedding this summer and it has got the cine buffs excited. We are talking about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding. The Fukrey couple, who has been dating each other for a while now, is said to tie the knot next month. Although Ali and Richa are yet to make an official announcement, the media reports suggest that the love birds have been looking for a quirky location for their wedding. And while the fans are ecstatic about this much talked about wedding, Richa Chadha’s recent Instagram post is adding fuel to the reports of their D-Day.

The Panga actress shared a boomerang video of her hand wherein she was seen flaunting a beautiful diamond ring on her ring finger. The post had Badshah’s popular song Wakhra Swag playing in the background. Although Richa didn’t write anything in the caption, her post has sparked rumours about her engagement with Ali. In fact, the fans are speculating if this post marks the beginning of the couple's wedding preparations.

Talking about Richa and Ali’s wedding, the couple who has been dating each other for quite some time now and has been going strong with their relationship. In fact, a source had exclusively told Pinkvilla that the couple is looking for quirky wedding venues to make it a day to remember for everyone in attendance. “They are looking for venues from where there’s a great view of the sea. Some even recommended a cruise wedding to them and that’s an idea they are toying with too. Boat restaurants are in the new fad in Mumbai and Ali and Richa are exploding their options before settling in for a final location,” a source was quoted saying.

