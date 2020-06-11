  1. Home
Richa Chadha enquires about the non-payment of salary to Delhi doctors

Richa Chadha has questioned the non-payment of salary to Delhi doctors -- that too at a time when they are risking their own lives to treat patients during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
Richa took to Twitter to question: "Why are doctors not being paid during the biggest pandemic in our lifetimes?"

The actress' tweet comes as a reaction to a tweet carrying a letter written by the Resident Doctors' Association of Delhi's Kasturba Hospital where they talk about mass resignation if not given due payment for the past three months.

"This is to inform that the Resident doctors have not been salaried for the last three months. No, work, no pay. We are afraid that if we will not be paid by June 16, we will have to move for mass resignations," reads the letter sent to the Additional Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital.

