Richa Chadha expresses love for Shah Rukh Khan on Ask SRK and boyfriend Ali Fazal is Jealous

Richa Chadha took to her Twitter during the recent Ask SRK session and professed her love for him by saying, “We should have been in college together.” Boyfriend Ali Fazal gets jealous in his replies.

Recently hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter and one of the celebrities to profess her love for him on it was Richa Chadha. In her tweet to SRK, Richa wrote, “ Saw that video of you and your lovely wife dancing on Holi… @iamsrk - thought we might make great friends, - we should have been in college together not a question, just expressing lurve.” Her boyfriend and Mirzapur star Ali Fazal however did not seem too impressed by her confession.

Ali Fazal replied to Richa by tweeting, “Ahem! Bas bhi kijiye. Zara ghar aayiye.. Heh, aaj khana maine banaaya hai. (your fayVrit)” Richa certainly did not hold back on giving out her love for Shah Rukh Khan but reassured Ali that he is the only one for her by sharing a GIF of Marilyn Monroe’s song and writing, “Remember you’re my baby.” Fans found their response too cute to handle and one of them wrote, “What is happening? Close your eyes, everyone.”

Take a look at their tweets here:

Saw that video of you and your lovely wife dancing on Holi...@iamsrk

-thought we might make great friends,

-we should have been in college together not a question, just expressing lurve #AskSRK — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 31, 2021

Ahem! Bas bhi kijiye.

zara ghar aayiye.. heh, aaj khana maine banaaya hai. ( your fayVrit) pic.twitter.com/Kp5goJHdIH — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) March 31, 2021

Ali and Richa have been together for a long time and have recently shifted together in their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. According to sources, Richa and Ali were supposed to get married in mid-2020 but the COVID situation pushed their plans away and there is no official marriage announcement yet. Ali and Richa worked together for the first time in the 2013 cult comedy Fukrey and then yet again in Fukrey Returns with Richa reprising her role as the local don Bholi Punjaban and Ali playing the heartbroken lover called Zafar. Both Richa and Ali are excelling in their film careers with solid parts that include Ali Fazal in Death on the Nile co-starring Gal Gadot and Richa in her recent release Madam Chief Minister.

