Richa Chadha files defamation suit against Payal Ghosh at HC; Says the loss to her reputation is 'irreparable'

Payal Ghosh has lodged an FIR against Anurag Kashyap on charges of sexual misconduct. However, trouble mounts for the actress as Richa Chadha has filed a defamation suit against her.

While Payal Ghosh has reportedly jetted off to Delhi for looking into the further course of action in her FIR against Anurag Kashyap, trouble has mounted for her in Mumbai. Richa Chadha has now filed a defamation suit against the actress and other unknown persons for making derogatory statements against her during an interview with a news channel. The Fukrey actress has also sought a monetary compensation of Rs 1.1 crore from Ghosh in connection with the same matter.

Chadha’s application has been reportedly heard by a single judge bench of justice Anil K Menon. This application has been filed through lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar and senior counsel Veerendra Tulzapurkar. However, no one appeared on behalf of Payal Ghosh. As a result, the court has asked Richa Chadha to send fresh personal notice to the respondents and service through emails. The case has been adjourned till October 7, 2020, and the court has asked for the documents to be served again.

According to TOI, Chadha has asked for permanent and interim relief from Payal Ghosh and others from publishing any defamatory comment on against her in connection with disputes between the actress and Anurag Kashyap. Richa Chadha in her plea has stated that Ghosh and others allegedly dragged her into claims against a third person that is false and frivolous. She further adds that it has been done with the intent to cause damage to the goodwill she has acquired in the film industry. Chadha further told the court that the loss to her reputation is continuous and irreparable. The actress adds that she has faced humiliation and stress because of the same.

