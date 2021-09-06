Richa Chadha finds it 'fulfilling' to move in with Ali Fazal; Reveals not having 'burden of household chores'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the cutest couples of B-town. Both the actors are quite vocal about their relationship and have never shied away from expressing their love for each other or talking about their private lives. But, one thing that fans are eagerly waiting for is to see these two getting married. Well, Richa had recently moved in with Ali and now she has opened up about that experience in an interview.

Talking to Hindustan Times about moving in with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha reveals that it feels like a miracle to have found him. She moved in with Ali last year in November and now has revealed that how things work between them. Talking about things that make her respect him in the relationship, she said, “We are really good friends. We are thick as friends. We started as friends. We started with conversations about literature, theatre, our common passions, music and poetry. So our base is very strong that way. Because of this, now that we started living together, there is no unnecessary burden on me alone to be taking care of the house or household things, things like dealing with the carpenter or the plumber. We manage all that quite well."

Richa Chadha further added, “We had one lockdown since we moved in. We divided the chores of the house between us. We definitely give each other space, about our work. I do not think he has to do anything special for me, I think his daily living is quite like… it is a very egalitarian household. It is not like the previous generation where the woman was (expected to do all household chores). Ali Fazal cooks wonderfully, he keeps the house wonderfully. He has become a good cat parent. All these things matter to me a lot.”

Richa Chadha further revealed that they are there for each other in the complete sense. She called her relationship a fulfilling, lovely and deep relationship.

