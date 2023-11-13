Richa Chadha glows in Diwali PICS with Ali Fazal; latter plays guitar for her

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal never fail to give couple goals through their social media posts. The duo is also known for their charming off-screen personalities. On Diwali, the Fukrey 3 actress took to social media to share some beautiful pictures with her hubby as the duo celebrated the festival of lights. Check out what she posted.

Richa Chadha shares Diwali pics with hubby

On Diwali, Richa Chadha took to Instagram to share some lovely pictures with her hubby Ali Fazal as they celebrated the occasion. Dressed in traditional attires, the couple looks absolutely stunning. In one of the pics, Ali can be seen playing guitar for Richa. The Fukrey 3 actress wrote a Rumi quote and said that her heart is heavy because of the wars. The caption read, "If everything around you seems dark, look again, you may be the light!

~Rumi

Here’s hoping we can be the light in someone’s life! May there be peace in the world, my heart is heavy because so much of the world is at war…all celebratory feelings seem hollow!

पूजा कर ली, माँगी सब के लिये ख़ुशिया! माँ लक्ष्मी सबको लाभ दें, संपन्न करें! (Done with Puja, prayed to goddess for everyones happiness, prosperity)."

Check out her post!

Other celebs also shared Diwali PICS

Donned in a green kurta, Kartik Aaryan shared a selfie with his sister Kritika Tiwari and their pet dog Katori Aaryan.

National Award winning actress Kriti Sanon shares pictures with her sister Nupur Sanon and fam. She wrote, "Clearly we weren’t coordinated!! Here’s to a colourful year ahead! Happy Diwali from the Sanon parivaar!!"

Varun Dhawan also shared a pic with his wife Natasha Dalal and their pet dog. He wrote in the caption, "दिये जलाओ पर लोगों के बीच आग ना लगाओ (Light lamps but don't ignite hatred among others.)"

Workwise, Richa was recently seen in the comedy film Fukrey 3.

