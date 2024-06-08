Richa Chadha gushes over Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari, praises Bibbojaan’s ‘nazakat’

Aditi Rao Hydari walked straight into our and her fans’ hearts with that Gajgamini walk on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress has been receiving heaps of praise for her performance as Bibbojan on the show.

Richa Chadha, who has become the talk of the town with her heart-wrenchingportrayal of Lajjo, has also joined the bandwagon and appreciated Aditi’s performance.

Richa Chadha praises Aditi Rao Hydari for her dance in Heeramandi

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram and reshared a dance video of Aditi Rao Hydari from the web series. The video was originally shared by the official Instagram handle of Bhansali Productions.

Richa shared the video on Instagram Story and while sharing, she wrote, “In every sway, in every glance, Bibbojaan ki nazakat>>>” and also tagged Hydari. For those unaware, Aditi played the role of Bibbojaan who is Mallikajaan’s daughter. Mallikajaan was played by Manish Koirala.

Check Richa Chadha’s Instagram Story here:

Richa Chadha thanks Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi

Recently, Richa took to her Instagram to thank filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for giving her the opportunity. She wrote, “Sir said some nice things about me...thank you for these words. Thank you for the opportunity! Every day, I get so many DMs and compliments about that one single, round trolley shot.”

She added, “I bottled up my tears and used them in the take, and truly, thank you for whatever happened between us on that final day. A whole lot of love to you Mr. Bhansali, and a big hug, artist to auteur.”

Richa Chadha's upcoming movies

Richa Chadha will be next seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. The movie is directed by Anubhav Sinha and will feature Shriya Pilgaonkar, Richa Chadha, Divya Dutta, and Vinay Pathak as lead characters. Reportedly, Pankaj Tripathi has also been roped in for the film.

