Richa Chadha on her physical transformation: Just observe your body and treat it with respect

Actress Richa Chadha has managed to gain a massive following by giving moviegoers a list of incredible movies. The actress recently was in the headlines as she left everyone surprised with her physical transformation. She reportedly lost 15 kgs in just three months. The actress even shared a video on social media and spoke about her body weight. Now, in a recent conversation with a news portal, Richa shared her take on body positivity.

Speaking to India Today, Richa Chadha revealed that despite not conforming to physical stereotypes, she never found it difficult to find work in the film industry. Richa said even when she was fat, she had work. The ‘Fukrey’ actress also gave a special message to the aspiring actors and said that they don’t have to be in a certain shape to continue to get work in the film industry.

On being asked why did she share the video on her body transformation journey, Richa said that she did not make it to tell people whether they should be thin or not, instead, she wanted to take the pressure off. "I just made it because I felt, whoever is in front of the camera, men or women, feel that pressure. Men have the pressure to have six-pack abs, they have to look good all the time, they also have to take care of their hair and muscles. For women, the pressure takes a different form. This pressure is uniform. Everyone is constantly monitoring, measuring. So I wanted to talk about that," said Richa.

Richa suggested that one should just observe their body and treat it with respect, like a process rather than a destination.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal says wedding buzz with Richa is flattering but there have been 'good distractions'