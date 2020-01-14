Richa Chadha on her relationship with Ali Fazal: It is nothing short of a miracle

In an interview, Richa Chadha opened up on her relationship with beau Ali Fazal. She called her love story "nothing short of a miracle".

Richa Chadha and Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. And now, in an interview with Bollywood Life, the actress called her love story "nothing short of a miracle". When asked about her marriage plans with Ali to which she said, "Right now I don’t really know if I believe, I mean only if you decide to have children, you should get married."

She also revealed how she fell in love with the actor, “The thing is, it’s nothing short of a miracle. That two people who have similar backgrounds, two normal, regular people from middle-class upbringings got together. Two people with a similar value system got in this pool of showbiz. We found each other and we are happy with each other. I think that itself is a huge miracle. And when that happened, I think I couldn’t deny it that we were very...not just attracted to each other, but also understood each other on a fundamental level. It’s great you know.”

Check out Richa's interview with Pinkvilla right below.

During an interview with Hindustan Times earlier, she opened up on sharing screen space again with Fazal. She stated that she would love to do a film with him. She feels that there is a lot of potentials that are untapped. She also said working together is good for her personally as she would get to spend more time with him.

