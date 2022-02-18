Richa Chadha & her team win renowned Berlinale grant to include & train more women in filmmaking.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Pushing Buttons Studios' debut project Girls will be Girls along with Crawling Angels Films and Dolce Vita Films has secured a prestigious grant. Turns out, at the ongoing Berlinale, the film won the prestigious Talents Footprints Mastercard grant. Richa Chadha, filmmaker Shuchi Talati and their team won the grant for proposing an incubation programme which has been designed to increase the participation of women in the Grips and Lighting departments in the Hindi film industry.

The grant was announced at the Berlinale Co-Production Market this week. The winning programme aims to include, train and mentor women in technical areas of filmmaking like light and sound, which are currently male-dominated. The grant worth 5,000 Euros hopes to change that.

Elaborating on the same, Richa told ETimes, "When Shuchi and I were wanting to build an all-women crew, we realized that there are zero women in some departments. We wanted to explore what is possible in this scenario, how we can come up with solutions to increase the presence and participation of women. One of our teammates, Tanya Negi came up with the idea for this incubation programme. We sent in an application since our script was at the Berlinale Script Station last year, and won this grant. I feel very proud of our team's effort. Now, I would love to have some support from the Hindi Film industry to help provide mentorship and internships for our applicants.”

Shuchi Talati, who is helming Girls will be Girls, echoed similar sentiments. She said, "Our film deals with a young woman's coming of age so we felt that it was really important to provide a safe, female-led environment for the actors. Talking about the initiative for this, we have launched our call for applications- we invite all Mumbai-based women who are interested in learning about cinema lighting to apply. Electricians, engineers, aspiring cinematographers should all apply. We are also looking forward to getting some support from the film fraternity to help provide mentorship to our trainees and place them in internships as well."

