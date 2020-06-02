Richa Chadha is a huge fan of Dwight Schrute from The Office as she calls him 'sunshine in these times'

Over the weekend, Richa Chadha delighted her fans when she dedicated her post to Rainn Wilson from The Office who played the character of Dwight Schrute.

Richa Chadha and boyfriend Ali Fazal have kept their fans hooked to Instagram with their adorable posts and stories for each other. From sharing throwback pictures to their video calls, Richa and Ali are truly dishing out couple goals with every passing day. Over the weekend, Richa delighted her fans once more when she dedicated her post to Rainn Wilson from The Office who played the character of Dwight Schrute. Now, if you've been a fan of The Office, it is bound to delight you as well.

In the photo, Richa can be seen wearing a white tee with Dwight's face on it. She wrote, "Me and supernova @billieeilish have something in common. Guess? This is a @rainnwilson appreciation post. We love Dwight. He’s the sunshine in these times...So stoked to see bundle-of-talent bad guy is an Office fan. Amazing stuff #office #dwightschrute #MichaelScott #legend #actorslife #haveagoodmind #lockdown #richachadha #actorslife." As for boyfriend Ali Fazal, the actor called Richa 'Veere' in the comments section.

Check out Richa's post for Dwight Schrute from The Office:

Fans were ecstatic with Richa's post as one agreed with her and said, "Ohh yess he is indeed the sunshine during this, the most irritating in the start of the series but u r gonna love him eventually...love." Some other fans also left Dwight's popular dialogues in the comments section.

