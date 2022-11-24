Richa Chadha issues public apology amid getting slammed over 'Galwan Says Hi' tweet mocking Indian Army

Actress Richa Chadha recently hit headlines for all the wrong reasons. She faced a massive backlash on social media after she shared a controversial tweet against the Indian army. She reacted to an army commander's statement on taking Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) back with a reference to the Galwan clash with Chinese troops in 2020. After she was called out on Twitter, the actress earlier today shared a public apology.

She took to her handle and shared the statement. In her statement, Richa, who got married to Ali Fazal recently, said that her intention was not to hurt or offend anyone. She also talked about her family’s connection with the army. Her statement read, “ Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part.” She added that her grandfather, a Lieutenant Colonel, took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war in 1960s.

Her statement further read, “My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.” Have a look: