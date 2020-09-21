Richa Chadha issues statement after Payal ‘dragged’ her name in #MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap

After Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, Richa Chadha issued a statement initiating legal action against Payal for dragging her name in a defamatory manner. Read on

A few days back, actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, as she took to Twitter to open up against Anurag Kashyap and tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, Payal requested to take action against the filmmaker. Payal’s tweet read, “Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. PMO India, Narendra Modi, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help.”

Later, in an interview to ANI, Payal Ghosh, recounting the incident, said that Anurag made her feel uncomfortable. “I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn't have happened. If someone approaches you for work, it doesn't mean the person is prepared for anything,” the actress had said. Soon after, Anurag Kashyap denied the allegations levelled against him, and termed them "baseless". Later, , Anurag’s first wife, and other actors, came out in the defense of Anurag and Taapsee, who has worked with Anurag in Manmarziyaan, wrote, “For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create…”

Now Payal, in her tweet, while slapping Me Too allegations against Anurag, had also dragged names of actresses such as , Richa Chadha and others and in the latest, Richa Chadha took to social media to issue a statement against Payal for falsely dragging her name in a defamatory manner “into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties.” The press note read, “Our client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.” Soon after, Pooja Bhatt, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and other lauded Richa for her actions. For all those who don’t know, Payal Ghosh is known for her role in 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' and she has also been part of the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Well, Richa Chadha’s statement come after Payal Ghosh, in an interview with ABN Telugu, talked about the incident and shared that Anurag alleged took her to a room and opened his zip and tried to force himself on her by opening her salwar kameez. Also, Payal claimed that Kashyap said that it is okay because other actresses he has worked with including Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Mahi Gil, are a call away. She said that she felt very uncomfortable with that incident and had to tactfully get way from that situation. Anurag is yet to respond to any of these accusations. Later, in a series of tweets that the filmmaker wrote in Hindi, he categorically dismissed the allegations that he forced himself upon an actor. “Kya baat hai, itna samay le liya mujhe chup karwane ki koshish mein. Chalo koi nahin. Mujhe chup karaate karaate itna jhooth bol gaye ki aurat hote hue doosri auraton ko bhi sang ghaseet liya. Thodi toh maryada rakhiye, madam. Bas yahi kahunga ki jo bhi aarop hain aap ke sab bebuniyaad hain,” Anurag wrote.

