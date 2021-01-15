Richa Chadha issues statement & apologizes post drawing flak over Madam Chief Minister's objectionable poster

The official poster of Richa Chadha starrer Madam Chief Minister was released sometime back. However, the netizens have slammed it owing to the stereotypical portrayal of a particular community.

Richa Chadha is currently gearing up for her upcoming film titled Madam Chief Minister. Her first look from the Subhash Kapoor directorial has already been unveiled and so are the official posters. However, the actress and the makers are currently drawing flak over one of the posters which many have termed to be objectionable. She is seen carrying a broom in the same and the netizens have slammed them over allegedly stereotyping the Dalit community.

Now, Richa has issued a statement over the same and also apologized for what appeared to be a stereotypical portrayal of the community. Here is the entire statement –

This film was learning experience for me, for us all. The promotions were no different. The first poster that was released faced severe criticism, rightly so. What to me (and my privileged eyes) was a mere prop used by my character in a scene , came across as a stereotypical portrayal of Dalits for many of our people.

As an actor, I receive the communication for posting, complete with the copy, handles and hashtags. Needless to say, I have no role in the designing of promotional materials. By saying this, I am not throwing the makers under the bus. They realised this inadvertent error and took this criticism in their stride. They responded immediately by retracting the objectionable poster and by releasing a new poster the very next day. It was a regrettable and a completely unintentional oversight, not a deliberate insinuation. We are sorry. Our heart is in the right place. Hopefully you will see that for yourself when you watch the film.

We have made this film for love, as though we were on a mission to tell this story. Tara, one feisty oddball of a woman, fights patriarchy, caste oppression, brutal violence along with the usual betrayals of politics, to rise to the top and affect change. And she does so with incredible dignity and courage. I could relate to her righteous rage. She spoke to me. As the film nears release, I am becoming aware that I have to say goodbye to Tara. I am also aware that she will never entirely leave my side.

Also Read: Madam Chief Minister First look: Richa Chadha sports unkempt avatar with bruised face; Taapsee sends wishes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×