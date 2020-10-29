Richa Chadha looks chic as she enjoys an evening with her partner Ali Fazal; See PHOTO

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her evening date with beau Ali Fazal.

Richa Chadha is one Bollywood actress who is quite active on social media. She is currently vacationing in Egypt with her beau Ali Fazal. And the Fukrey actress has been sharing pictures and videos from their vacation on her social media handle. Now, Richa took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her evening date with Ali. In one of the pictures, Ali can be seen taking a selfie featuring both of them together and the actress looks pretty in the same.

She can be wearing a kaftan paired with a boho-chic cap while Ali can be seen donning a printed shirt with a checkered dark purple jacket over it. Richa captioned the post as, "With bae." The brilliant actress has tried Egyptian breakfast for the first time and thus, she has posted a picture of the same on her Instagram story. In the caption, she wrote, “Egyptian breakfast for the first time zindegi mein! That’s a bean paste called Om Ali, with eggplant, falafel and mirchi!”

Check out Richa Chadha’s latest posts here:

Recently, Ali Fazal turned a year older and the actress flooded her social media accounts with birthday posts dedicated to her favourite man. The duo was supposed to get married in April 2020, but due to the pandemic, they had to postpone their wedding. Richa Chadha is known for films like Masaan, Fukrey, Gangs of Wasseypur 2 and more. She was last seen in Subhash Kapoor’s Madam Chief Minister. The actress will be next seen in Lahore Confidential, which is a web film.

