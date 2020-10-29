  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Richa Chadha looks chic as she enjoys an evening with her partner Ali Fazal; See PHOTO

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her evening date with beau Ali Fazal.
3447 reads Mumbai
Richa Chadha enjoys an evening with her Ali FazalRicha Chadha looks chic as she enjoys an evening with her partner Ali Fazal; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Richa Chadha is one Bollywood actress who is quite active on social media. She is currently vacationing in Egypt with her beau Ali Fazal. And the Fukrey actress has been sharing pictures and videos from their vacation on her social media handle. Now, Richa took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her evening date with Ali. In one of the pictures, Ali can be seen taking a selfie featuring both of them together and the actress looks pretty in the same.

She can be wearing a kaftan paired with a boho-chic cap while Ali can be seen donning a printed shirt with a checkered dark purple jacket over it. Richa captioned the post as, "With bae." The brilliant actress has tried Egyptian breakfast for the first time and thus, she has posted a picture of the same on her Instagram story. In the caption, she wrote, “Egyptian breakfast for the first time zindegi mein! That’s a bean paste called Om Ali, with eggplant, falafel and mirchi!”

Check out Richa Chadha’s latest posts here:

Recently, Ali Fazal turned a year older and the actress flooded her social media accounts with birthday posts dedicated to her favourite man. The duo was supposed to get married in April 2020, but due to the pandemic, they had to postpone their wedding. Richa Chadha is known for films like Masaan, Fukrey, Gangs of Wasseypur 2 and more. She was last seen in Subhash Kapoor’s Madam Chief Minister. The actress will be next seen in Lahore Confidential, which is a web film.

Also Read: Richa Chadha relates to controversial interfaith ad, says 'got so much love from Ali Fazal's family'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Richa Chadha Instagram

You may like these
Richa Chadha relates to controversial interfaith ad, says 'got so much love from Ali Fazal's family'
Happy Birthday Ali Fazal: 5 times the Mirzapur actor captured our attention with his impressive acts & quirks
Ali Fazal shares an adorable still with girlfriend Richa Chadha; Calls her ‘Super hero’
Richa Chadha is 'at peace' in her abode as she shares an adorable photo with her kitty Jugni; Take a look
Ali Fazal backs Richa Chadha after she takes legal action against Payal Ghosh: I believe in truth & justice
Ali Fazal wishes to learn THIS from girlfriend Richa Chadha as he pens the sweetest random note for her
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement