Richa Chadha looks drop dead gorgeous in new PHOTOS as she glitters in a black thigh high slit gown.

Richa Chadha is raising the temperature on social media, a few photos at a time. The actress, who seems to have undergone healthy weight loss as she states in her latest post, shared a series of snaps from a latest photoshoot. Richa also remarked that this photoshoot, in particular, was a different one as she felt like she was "playing a character".

In the pictures, the actress can be seen donning glittering in a black thigh high slit gown with a plunging neckline. With her hair and makeup on point, Richa simply captivated her fans and followers. Her industry friends also flooded the comments section and hailed her look.

Richa wrote, "I love doing photo shoots where the photographer and I have a friendship, (like in this case), worldview in common, love for music, art… while shooting this particular one I felt like I was playing a character. Distinct from the films I do… but interesting still… we did some very disturbia feel stills also which will post later Thanks @ashishchawlaphotography @nehasinghmakeupofficial @bikanta."

She further added, "PS - healthy weight loss means you don’t lose muscle, like in my case the gluteus maximus is intact #richachadha #richandfamous #bollywood #photoshoots."

Take a look at Richa Chadha's latest photos below:

The actress has been shooting for Fukrey 3 in Mumbai. Speaking about reprising her "Bholi Punjaban" character, Richa said, "Bholi Punjaban's character is as iconic as it gets. She is a raw and gutsy gangster who knows how to get things done her way - and I thoroughly enjoy portraying her on the big screen."

