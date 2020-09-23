Richa Chadha on #MeToo claims against Anurag Kashyap: Would drag him to court if he’d said baseless things

In the latest, Fukrey actress Richa Chadha shut down a troll who slammed her for supporting Kashyap in the Me Too allegations slapped by Payal Ghosh

After Payal Ghosh slapped Me Too allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for alleged sexually harassment, while , Nimrat Kaur and others have come out in the support of Anurag, Richa Chadha, , and others have lashed out at Payal for dragging their names in the Me Too allegations. Payal Ghosh, in an interview, talked about the incident and shared that Anurag allegedly took her to a room and opened his zip and tried to force himself on her by opening her salwar kameez. Also, Payal claimed that Kashyap said that it is okay because other actresses he has worked with including Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Mahi Gil, are a call away.

Now later, while Richa Chadha took to social media to dismiss Payal’s claims against Kashyap, Richa also issued a statement saying that she "condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties." Also, later, Richa sent a soft copy of the notice to Payal which Payal rejected, however, later, Payal Ghosh finally accepted a copy of the legal notice sent to her by Richa Chadha and Richa shared a screenshot of the delivery receipt on Twitter and wrote, “Update : The legal notice has been delivered to Ms.Ghosh.” Now in the latest, Richa Chadha replied to a troll who bashed the Fukrey actress for supporting Anurag Kashyap and Richa categorically stated that she would have taken Anurag Kashyap to court, had he misbehaved with her. Yes, while Richa was being trolled for ignoring the truth and supporting Anurag just because he was powerful, she responded to a comment on her Instagram post, as she wrote, “Anurag ne bakwas ki hoti to use legal notice ki jagah court le jati. Apni ideology apne paas rakho mai darne walon mein se nahi hoon. Ladki ne badnam karne ki koshish ki hai…. We will take legal recourse and see this to logical conclusion. Aur yaha zyada sher bano tumhara har msg mere case ko aur mazboot banata hai….It’s evidence.” Later, when a fan of the actress posted the screenshot on Twitter, Richa shared it on Twitter as well.

Later, Mahie and Huma also responded to Payal’s claims and Huma, who is shooting in Scotland for Bell Botton issued a statement on social media and said, “In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary.”

