Richa Chadha mourns beau Ali Fazal’s mother’s demise; Says ‘Rest in peace Auntie’

After Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on June 17, the actor’s lady love expressed her grief on the unfortunate incident.
Ali Fazal has been going through a tough time at the moment as the actor has recently lost his mother due to health complications. Sharing the unfortunate news, the Fukrey actor had posted a picture of his mother wherein she was seen enjoying some good time by the beachside. In the caption, he poured his heart out and wrote about how his mother was his source of creativity and meant the world for him. “I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali,” he added.

Needless to say, condolences came from all corners of the world asking Ali to stay strong. Amid this, Ali’s girlfriend also mourned the demise of the actor’s mother and re-shared his tweet on micro blogging site Twitter extending his prayers for the departed soul. She wrote, “hang in there... Rest in peace Auntie” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Richa Chadha’s tweet for Ali Fazal’s mother’s demise.

Earlier, Ali’s team had also shared a statement over the unfortunate incident and asked everyone to respect the Fukrey Returns actor’s privacy in this time. “It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020, in Lucknow after a quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point,” read the statement.

