Richa Chadha mourns the demise of her maternal grandfather with throwback pic: Part of my heart goes with you

Losing a loved one is one of the most heartbreaking moments in life. Isn’t it? Well, Richa Chadha is also witnessing a similar emotion at the moment as she lost her maternal grandfather lately. The Madam Chief Minister actress took to social media to share the unfortunate news and shared a throwback picture with him. In the picture, Richa was seen posing with her Nanu who was all smiles for the camera. It was undoubtedly a beautiful moment between them.

In the caption, Richa wrote about how much she is going to miss her grandfather and that a part of her heart has gone with him. While she bid farewell to her Nana, she wrote that her heart is heavy with the loss and she will miss him and his smile. “Dear Nana, I remember when I met you for the first time and showed you the photo of the Grandpa character from the film ‘UP’... I said he looked like you, you seemed to agree... Now you're gone and all I have are some photos... my heart is heavy and the tears won't stop... but I am not alone in the experience of this colossal grief...so many have lost ppl they loved, so many couldn't say bye...like I couldn't...I love you and I will miss you and your smile. I can't almost hear your voice through this photo...A part of my heart goes with you. Rest in peace Nana. Love you always. Goodbye. R.I.P,” Richa wrote.

Soon after Richa shared the heartfelt post, several celebs took to the comment section and sent love to the actress during the difficult times including Dia Mirza, Kubbra Sait, Achint Kaur, etc. Amid this Nauheed Cyrusi also commented and wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss Richa. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

