Richa Chadha on moving in with beau Ali Fazal ahead of wedding: Luckily our aesthetics match for the most part

In a recent interview, actor Richa Chadha has opened up about her experience on moving in together with beau Ali Fazal, their wedding plans and more.

Richa Chadha and beau Ali Fazal were supposed to tie the knot early this year, but it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, after 8 months, in early October, the duo jetted off to Egypt to attend a film festival. After returning from the trip, the couple has moved in together into a new apartment. Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, actor Richa Chadha has opened up about her experience of shifting with Ali, their wedding plans and more.

About their recent trip, Richa said it was fun but the journey back home was chaotic because some European countries were going under a second lockdown leading to flight cancellations. In fact, their flight was cancelled at the last minute too and they had a 12-hour layover in Cairo, where they did some sightseeing.

On moving in together with beau Ali Fazal, the actress said that the move was long overdue. She further stated that the lease on her previous apartment had expired in March and then the lockdown postponed the shift. Richa and Ali started house hunting in August. They chose a peaceful place to live in and their neighbourhood is full of retired people. “Unlike Bandra and Andheri, which are crawling with paparazzi,” Richa added.

The couple has moved into a rented pad and Richa revealed that they will stay in the place for a few years. Her brother is currently helping them to settle in.

When asked about Ali as a flatmate, Richa said he is fun and likes to help around, unlike other boys. “He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part,” the actress stated.

Talking about their new wedding date, she said until there’s a vaccine, “there’s no use of zeroing in on a date.” Earlier, they had planned it as a three-city affair and the plan will remain the same, confirmed the actor.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

