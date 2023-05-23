Richa Chadha on Cannes: Does 'fashion' overshadow the film festival? Here's what the actress had to say

Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious and celebrated film festivals in the world which brings together filmmakers, actors, producers, distributors, and critics from all over the world. In the world of cinema, this annual festival is one of the biggest events in the world. It combines glitzy glamorous red carpet appearances, screening of films, networking, and award ceremonies. A lot of Bollywood celebs are making news as they are making stunning appearances at the festival. Their outfits have become the talk of the town which led many to state that Cannes has become synonymous with fashion, rather than films.

Richa Chadha on Cannes Film Festival

Richa Chadha has always been vocal about issues surrounding films or social problems. So, when everyone is debating if the film festivals are focusing more on the fashion game of the celebs, Richja became one of the first to voice her opinion. Taking to social media, the actress shared, "There’s a lot of chatter on social media about Cannes, Fashion, film etc. Just wanna say, don’t shit on anyone please. People are excited to be here, I notice the ones that are thanking brands/designers/ alcohol labels that are bringing their influencers here. It’s a gear venue for marketing no? Let them be. You will notice most people say they’re at the red carpet but won’t specify the film. Well, they’re not here with a film or for a film. Having said that, should you be so lucky to get to work on a film that ends up at Cannes… it’s the best feeling in the world. It’s after all a FILM FESTIVAL, no matter what anyone says. And as an artist, there’s no greater joy and contentment than a 7 min long standing ovation."

Take a look at Richa's post here:

For the unversed, Richa has earlier attended the Cannes Film Festival with her films Masaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, and Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. Richa and Ali are attending Cannes this time as producers for their film 'Girls Will Be Girls'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone opens up on transition from adult entertainment to Bollywood: ‘There were death threats’