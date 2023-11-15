Richa Chadha on her decade-long association with Sanjay Leela Bhansali; expresses gratitude for Heeramandi

Today marks the tenth anniversary of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's action drama, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. This film holds significance as it marked the first collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and featured Richa Chadha in a supporting role as Raseela. On this remarkable milestone, Richa took a moment to ponder her decade-long association with the maestro director.

Expressing her gratitude, Richa not only reflected on the journey of Ram-Leela but also conveyed her appreciation for the opportunity to work in Bhansali's web series, Heeramandi.

Richa Chadha on getting to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again in Heeramandi

Richa Chadha is set to reunite with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a decade in his debut web series, Heeramandi. Expressing how fortunate she is to be part of this project, Richa remarked, "There are very few actors in Hindi cinema who get repeated in his larger-than-life movies. Working with SLB is an experience of a lifetime for any actor, and I am overjoyed to collaborate with him twice, especially as we celebrate the 10-year milestone of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. It feels like a true celebration of artistic collaboration."

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Richa penned, “Happy 10 years of Ram Leela to all ! Gave us the best Jodi in Bollywood and gave me the opportunity to work with the great SLB as the Raseela Bhabhi! Please watch us reunite in Heera Mandi for some legit magic.”

More about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela narrated the tale of star-crossed lovers entangled in the feud between two gangster families. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone played the lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast that included Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, Supriya Pathak, Sharad Kelkar, Abhimanyu Singh, and more. The film also featured a special appearance by Priyanka Chopra in the song Ram Chahe Leela.

More about Heeramandi

The upcoming show delves into the intricacies of the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India. Boasting a stellar cast that includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, the series is set to make its debut on Netflix.

