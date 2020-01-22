Richa Chadha opens up on marriage plans with Ali Fazal; We are waiting and chilling, we are in a happy space

Richa Chadha says she is in a happy space with beau Ali Fazal but denies marriage being on the cards anytime soon.

Richa Chadha has always been vocal about her relationship with beau Ali Fazal. The couple confirmed their relationship 2 years ago sharing an adorable loved up selfie on Instagram where Ali Fazal captioned the picture as 'hai toh hai' responding to the dating rumours hitting the internet. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal starred together in the 2013 film Fukrey and its sequel Fukrey Returns. The couple has never shied away from expressing affection for each other. Their social media PDA, public appearances and statements made in interviews, speak nothing but love.

As the two are very candid about their relationship, many have popped the question of marriage. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Richa Chadha opened up on the same and revealed that even though they are all things love, marriage is not on the cards anytime soon. She stated that both of them are busy building their career and are unable to make time for anything else. However, she confirmed that the two are in a happy space with each other. She further said that if they talk about marriage, the conversation will go like they don't have dates in March, May is too hot, they're shooting in June and July is rainy.

Richa calls her relationship with Ali Fazal a creative partnership. She says its a miracle as it is very rare to find like-minded people these days who share the same interests as poetry, music, films, and literature. Richa stated that finding a person so liberal and progressive as Ali is quite rare in the industry. She also stated that the two did not expect to end up together, it happened organically.

Credits :Bombay Times

