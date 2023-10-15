Richa Chadha opens up on working in 'toxic environment'; Fukrey actor says she 'regrets' doing certain films

Richa Chadha is currently enjoying the success of her recent film Fukrey 3, which is performing quite well at the box office. The actress, who has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, reflected on her journey. She admitted that she has had some regrets about certain films she worked on. Additionally, Richa Chadha also shared her experiences of working in a 'toxic environment'.

During a recent interview with News18, when questioned about her film choices, Richa Chadha revealed that she has been selective from the beginning, and there are a handful of films, around five or six, that she now regrets doing. She didn't mention the names but expressed her reservations about them.

Chadha said, “I've been selective about the films I am quite choosy since the beginning, but that doesn't mean I haven't made mistakes. There are some movies in my filmography that make me cringe and feel regret when I look back at them. I often wonder why I agreed to do them. However, when you receive a script, you can't always predict whether it will turn out to be poorly executed or not.”

The Fukrey 3 actor added, “When you're fully committed, you believe you're working on something great. You think it's the best choice. So, there have been decisions I regret. But now that I'm also involved in production, I aim to minimize such regrets. I've learned that if you're in a toxic environment or working on a bad film that's not going well, you need to detach yourself from it. So, I'm in that mindset now.”

“I've got about five or six films like that in my filmography. There's no need to name them all. If I do, directors will get upset and send me messages. The reality is, those films were really bad,” she concluded.

About Fukrey 3

The latest released film Fukrey 3 features the same cast as the previous films, with the exception of Ali Fazal. It's directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Vipul Vig, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Originally planned for a December 1st release, it instead hit theaters on September 28. The film features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Varun Sharma in the main roles.

